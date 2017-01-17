94-year-old receives her college diploma

HONOLULU, HI - It's never too late to achieve your dreams. At 94 years old, Amy Craton from Honolulu lives by that motto.

Craton first went to college in 1962, but had to put her plans of finishing college because of her children.

Now in a wheelchair, and hard of hearing--attending college was an option for Craton.

In 2013, the great-grandmother enrolled in Southern New Hampshire University's online degree program.

Her determination paid off. She earned a B.A. in Creative Writing and English and graduated with a 4.0.

Craton said she plans to go for her master's degree. Her graduation date is set for Fall 2019.