2020 execution date set for Ohio killer of 84-year-old man
Associated Press
1:43 PM, Dec 28, 2016
1:50 PM, Dec 28, 2016
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a 2020 execution date for a death row inmate convicted of killing an 84-year-old man during a robbery.
Court records show Lawrence Landrum killed Harold White at his home near Chillicothe on Sept. 19, 1985, after White caught Landrum and a juvenile accomplice stealing money and medication from his apartment.
The records say Landrum bragged about the killing afterward.
The high court on Wednesday set a Feb. 12, 2020, execution date for the 55-year-old Landrum.
A Ross County jury convicted Landrum of aggravated murder and a judge sentenced him to death.
Landrum's execution is not certain even four years out because of continuing appeals and the state's difficulties obtaining execution drugs.