LeBron James criticizes Trump's immigration ban

CLEVELAND - While accepting the NAACP Jackie Robinson Award on Feb.1, James made it a point to voice a message of diversity and inclusion in his speech.

In response to Trump's immigration ban, James said "Diversity is what makes this country so great. I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about."

James received the award for his philanthropic efforts and dedication to educating the youth.

As protests across the country erupted, James made it clear that such policies are not representative of the America's principles.

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he says. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."