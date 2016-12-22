Thousands of letters to Santa flood North Pole post office daily

NORTH POLE, Alaska - Even just days before Christmas, the post office is still slammed with letters to Santa Claus.

The North Pole, Alaska post office says it can't keep track of how many letters they get to Santa per day, especially during the Christmas months.

They get delivered right down actual Santa Claus Lane to the Santa Claus House in North Pole, Alaska.

Santa himself is at the Santa Claus House year-round meeting with kids and reading the letters from all over the world.

He also can't keep track of how many letters he gets, but says it's safe to assume there are at least a thousand per day.

Most of them are the usual Christmas wish lists, but others even touch his heart.

Watch the video story above to see why.