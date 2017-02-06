Evanger's recalls dog food for risk of pentobarbital exposure

Evanger's Cat and Dog Food of Wheeling, Illinois is issuing a voluntary recall to specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product.

According to the company, the affected product could be contaminated with Pentobarbital which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it and could possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea and in extreme cases, death.

The lot numbers under the recall start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. To date, the company says five dogs have become ill and one has died after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

If consumers still have cans with the lot numbers, they should return the cans to their place of purchase for a full refund and may contact Evanger's at 1-847-537-0102 between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, central time.