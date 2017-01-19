Time Warner is now Spectrum: What's changing

The company many cable customers loved to hate -- Time Warner Cable --- is officially no more. As of January 18th, 2017, it is now Charter/Spectrum Cable.

Customers like Maria Barisovitch are not sad to see TWC go. "Uh, it's overpriced," she said.

Malcom Harris, meantime, is thrilled to hear a new company is taking over. "I have been having some real bad situations with them," he said, "and I have to go to the actual Time Warner office location to get it resolved."

Those Time Warner offices are now officially Spectrum headquarters. You should soon be seeing Spectrum-labeled trucks in your neighborhood. if you haven't already.

But we wanted to know what this means to customers. So we asked, and learned:

Fewer Options, Less Confusion

Spectrum tells us one of the first things you'll notice if you call them is that they have fewer options, which means much less confusion when picking a package.

Company spokesman Mike Pedelty admitted "we got to the point where we called it Frankenbundle. We kept adding things and confusing customers, where they didn't understand what we were adding on and how it ws packaged.

Now he says most customers will choose from three basic bundles, and best of all you won't have to fight for a promo rate every year, when your current package expires.

The package you choose will be the package you get, and keep.

Faster Internet

In addition, Pedelthy says, everyone will get faster internet.

"Internet speeds are going to go to 100 megabits as our base flagship, which is amazing," he said. The current "value" level internet is 20 megabits per second, with most customers getting "standard" internet at 50 megabits. Within weeks, he said, your speed should increase.

Possibly Lower Rates

He says many customers will see their rates drop a few dollars, because internet modems will now be included in your base rate.

"Modem included, no data caps, no contract to sign, no internet modem fee," he said.

But Pedelty says if you like your current package, you can keep it a few more months, until it expires. He says there's no need to fear a big jump in your monthly bill, so you don't waste your money.

