Buying a drone? Know this first

But Hackett says there are significant differences between them in terms of video quality, flight time, and stability in the air.
"When it comes to the lower end models," she said, "we recommend them for mostly indoor use, normally younger age kids, who want to try it out for a toy, and if you cras, then it it's not that big of a deal."
She recommends most adults start with something in the $100 to $400 dollar range, especially if you plan to use it outdoors.
Paying over $100, she said, "gives you more flight time and battery life," she said. A budget model might fly only 10 minutes before needing a recharge. Better models can fly up to a half hour.
On the high end are $1000-plus models.
For that money, you get multiple cameras and the ability to have them follow you, Hackett said.
"You're getting smart features, some of them have a follow-me capability, where they will follow your controller if you are on an ATV or bicycle."
Some now include a VR, or virtual reality headset, so as you work the controller, it feels as though you are inside the drone.
In addition, the pricier models now record in true 4K video, which will soon be a must if you plan to use the drone for professional work, like wedding or real estate shoots.
If you plan to use it anywhere outdoors, make sure you register it.
But despite the new rule, millions of drones will be taking off from fields and backyards this new year.
As always, don't waste your money.
____________________________
