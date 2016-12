Have a ton of leftover boxes from cyber Monday and holiday online shopping? Amazon has launched a new program to 'Give your box a new life,' all to benefit your local Goodwill.

Using the 'Give Back Box' program, consumers can use Amazon's free shipping service to send their donations in Amazon boxes to Goodwill.

The website says it's as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box.

Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com.

Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Find more information about the program on Amazon's website.