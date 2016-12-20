Some CLE water customers worried about switch to monthly billing in January

CLEVELAND - Some Cleveland water customers are worried about the switch from quarterly to monthly billing in January 2017.

Water customers like Odessa Parks of Cleveland, who had to fight against what she called a bogus $15,000 water bill, isn't convinced moving from quarterly to monthly billing will improve accuracy and customers service at the utility.

"Well they're not doing a good job in three months, how are they going to do a good job in one month," said Parks.

"They need to get it straight, because they don't have it straight. Because when you go down there they don't give you no kind of explanation. It's just pay it."

The Cleveland Division of Water said on it's website that it believes going to monthly billing will help consumers keep better track of their water consumption, help them with their monthly budget and allow the department to more quickly find water leaks.

Still some water customers like Tim Urban believe going to monthly billing could cause even more billing inaccuracies.

"If they're going to go monthly, somebody should have gotten a notice a while back to prepare for this," said Urban.

"A lot of us are on fixed incomes, a lot of us don't have that kind of money, and we're so used to paying our bills the way they are now."