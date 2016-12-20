CLEVELAND - In an exclusive 5 On Your Side online survey, Cleveland water customers overwhelmingly rated overall customer service as 'terrible.'

Of the 239 Cleveland water customers who responded to the survey, 90 percent rated the department's handling of customer complaints as 'terrible.'

In addition, the survey reveals 70 percent rated the department's billing accuracy as 'terrible".

Customers responded to six questions asked in the News5Cleveland.com survey.

You can check out the complete survey responses here:

Tell us about your experiences with the Cleveland Water Department here.