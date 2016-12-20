Cleveland water customer complaints continue over huge bills for water never used

CLEVELAND - Cleveland water customers continue to file complaints that they are being billed tens of thousands of dollar for water they insist was never used.

An exclusive 5 On Your Side Investigation in February first uncovered cases involving Cleveland Division of Water customers stuck with exorbitant bills to the tune of thousands of dollars that normally are closer to $100 dollars each quarter.

Since then, customers have continue to alert us to excessive bills, as well as complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau and the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Unlike your gas or electric bill, the Cleveland Division of Water is not regulated by Ohio's Public Utility Commission--only private water companies fall under the PUCO's authority.

So where can consumers turn when the water department fails to respond to complaints?

Join Chief Investigator Ron Regan on Monday on NewsChannel 5 at 11 for an exclusive investigation that reveals who's accountable for the business practices and operations of the Cleveland Division of Water--and why customers take a back seat to profits.