Cleveland Water backs off customer's $2,000 bill following News 5 investigation

CLEVELAND - An exclusive News 5 investigation prompted the rollback of a nearly $2,000 water bill despite the Cleveland Division of Water’s three-year fight to collect for water that was never used.

Brian and Marissa Caine spent nearly three years trying to convince the Cleveland Division of Water that the exorbitant bill could not be accurate.

The Mayfield Village couple estimates they called the water department 30-50 times over that same period but consistently were told there was nothing that could be done — and were ultimately faced with a shut-off notice.

“I clearly explained to them that for me to use five times the amount of water I would have had to take five times as many showers, drink five times as much water, my family would have had to wash five times as many clothes — it’s not possible to use that much water,” Brian Caine said.

INVESTIGATION | Water customers billed for water not used

The couple even hired a plumber to prove there were no leaks in their home or on their property.

Still, the Cleveland Division of Water refused to back down and continued to threaten the family with shut-off notices.

In addition, the Caines said they were never informed of their right to a Water Review Board hearing that was established under a decades-old federal court consent decree to guarantee water customers an opportunity to dispute erroneous bills.

It wasn’t until an exclusive News 5 investigation began asking questions that a hearing was scheduled and the majority of their disputed bill was dismissed.

The Caines remain concerned that it took so long for them to get their bill resolved.

In addition, the Cleveland Division of Water never informed them of why they were billed so much money to begin with.

“They never actually admitted there was a problem with the water meter — or where the water went,” Caine said.

“Nobody knew actually what had occurred but I was paying for it.”

What has your experience been with the Cleveland Division of Water? Tell us in our exclusive News 5 survey below.