CLE water customer service complaints in Boston Heights

CLEVELAND - Cleveland's Division of Water added water service to 70 homes in the Village Boston Heights back in March, and already complaints over customer service are rolling in.

Dawn Blakeney contacted newsnet5.com after she explained she started receiving bills from the Cleveland water department before a water main was even installed in front of her Boston Heights home.

Blakeney said so far she's been unable to get any answers each time she has called water department customer service.

"I called every day last week and spoke to a different person," said Blakeney. "And when I called I was told it was for your water usage for the month. I said there is no water here there's no line here."

"I've asked repeatedly to speak with a supervisor, I was told they do not, that customers don't speak to supervisors. I left my name and number, I request somebody call me back. I've received no phone calls back."

Blakeney believes the water department need to do a better job training and monitoring its employees.

newsnet5.com contacted Cleveland water officials and they said they would look into Blakeney's case within the next 24 hours.

Division of water officials said they are already in the process of conducting employee audits, and pointed to a recent audit that resulted in the firing of nine water employees just last week.

Water officials said the employees released were all found to be tampering with water meters at their homes.

The Cleveland Division of Water issued the following statement in response to our story: