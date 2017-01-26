Summa Health CEO Thomas Malone resigns

AKRON, Ohio - Summa Health CEO, Dr. Thomas Malone resigned on Thursday.

Summa staff were notified in a memo from the board of directors and thanked Malone “for the tremendous growth and success that Summa Health has achieved during his tenure.”

In addition to the praise, the memo also acknowledged that Malone’s leadership “was distracting the forward progress of the organization.”

Malone will continue to serve as the CEO for up to 60 days while the board searches for his replacement.

Malone released a statement Thursday:

Earlier today I submitted my letter of resignation to the Summa Health Board of Directors.

I care deeply about the future of Summa Health and am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together over the last two years. However, as I thought about what would be best for our organization moving forward, it became clear to me that my presence may be a distraction from our goals. And that is unacceptable to me.

I appreciate each member of the Summa Health family that has been with me on this journey over the last two years. Together, we have made great strides in moving the organization forward. I thank every one of them and will root for Summa Health’s continued success.

Read the full memo from Summa below:

