Parents charged in missing five-year-old's death

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The parents of the five-year-old girl who went missing and later was found dead in her family's restaurant have been charged in her murder.

According to the Stark County Sheriff's Department, Mingming Chen, mother of victim Ashley Zhao, struck the her several times in the head with her right fist. After she was struck on the floor by Chen, Liang J. Zhao found the girl with green fluid coming from her mouth and took her into the bathroom to wash the fluid off of her face.

Zhao laid her on the floor and noticed she had stopped breathing. He then attempted to revive her with CPR.

Zhao was booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to murder. Chen was booked into the Stark County Jail and charged with murder and felonious assault.