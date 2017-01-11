Parents charged in missing five-year-old's death

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:45PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Carroll, Columbiana, Tuscarawas
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Cuyahoga, Lorain
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, Wyandot
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Medina, Summit, Wayne
According to the Stark County Sheriff's Department, Mingming Chen, mother of victim Ashley Zhao, struck the her several times in the head with her right fist. After she was struck on the floor by Chen, Liang J. Zhao found the girl with green fluid coming from her mouth and took her into the bathroom to wash the fluid off of her face.
Zhao laid her on the floor and noticed she had stopped breathing. He then attempted to revive her with CPR.
Zhao was booked into the Stark County Jail on charges of complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to murder. Chen was booked into the Stark County Jail and charged with murder and felonious assault.