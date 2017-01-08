Man injured after hit-skip in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio - Summit County Sheriffs are currently looking for the driver responsible for a hit-skip in Coventry Township that left a man injured.

According to Sheriff's deputies, early Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. they received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of South Main street near Turkeyfoot Road in Coventry Township.

The victim did not have identification on him at the time of the crash and is described as a white male. He was transported to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe the vehicle involved was a 2010-2013 Subaru Forrester. The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is currently investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash, vehicle, or identity of the driver is asked to contact Sergeant Lee Hoskins at the Summit County Sheriffs Office at 330-643-2181.