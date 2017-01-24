Man dies after three car crash in Chatham Township

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A man is dead following a three-car crash in Chatham Township.

According to deputies from Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Geoffrey B. Boddy was driving 79-year-old Ronald L. Rubesne north on State Route 83 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mazda were traveling south on State Route 83. Both the Jeep and Mazda were driven by juveniles.

Deputies say the van drove left of center and struck the Jeep in a head-on collision and then the Mazda struck both vehicles. Boddy and one of the juveniles were transported to Cleveland Clinic - Medina General Hospital. Rubesne and the other juvenile were transferred to Lodi Hospital, where Rubesne was pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Medina County Sheriffs Office, Chatham Township Fire and EMS, Spencer Township Fire and EMS and Lodi Fire and EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.