Canton police K9 officers recieve new body armor

News 5 Staff
9:48 PM, Dec 28, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CANTON, Ohio - Canton police K9 officers Diesel and Tuko will be a little safer thanks to some new body armor. 

The K9 officers received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s. The vests were sponsored by the Police K9 Association of Canton and were embroidered to say 'In memory of K9 Jethro EOW 1-10-2016.'

The charity, Vested Interest in K9s, has provided over 2,200 vests for K9 officers in all 50 states. They're located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. 