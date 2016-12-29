Canton police K9 officers recieve new body armor

CANTON, Ohio - Canton police K9 officers Diesel and Tuko will be a little safer thanks to some new body armor.

The K9 officers received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s. The vests were sponsored by the Police K9 Association of Canton and were embroidered to say 'In memory of K9 Jethro EOW 1-10-2016.'

The charity, Vested Interest in K9s, has provided over 2,200 vests for K9 officers in all 50 states. They're located in East Taunton, Massachusetts.