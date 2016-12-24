Double-parked driver taught parking lot lesson

An interesting bit of revenge was carried out against a driver who double-parked at a Walmart store in Maine.



The driver of a silver Nissan took up two parking spaces at the store's parking lot -- during a time when the store and parking lot were extremely busy.



In a photo taken by shopper Matthew Mills, someone annoyed with the parking choice decided to teach the driver a lesson by surrounding the car with numerous shopping carts.



Mills' photo has since gone viral after he posted it on Facebook.



