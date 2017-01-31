Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 4:02AM EST expiring January 31 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 4:02AM EST expiring January 31 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Trumbull

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:40PM EST expiring January 31 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Trumbull