This Week on Kaleidoscope - January 8, 2017

President of Cuyahoga Community College Dr. Alex Johnson and Chair/Dean of the Jack, Joseph, & Morton Mandel Humanities Center at Cuyahoga Community College Dr. Lauren Onkey discuss the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the election of Carl Stokes as Mayor of Cleveland. For more information on events taking place at Tri-C throughout the year log on to http://stokes50cle.com or email: StokesProject@tri-c.edu

Co-Pastor of Mount Zion Church of Oakwood Rev. Larry Macon Jr. talks about the Freedom Conference and Economic Empowerment Summit taking place on January 28th. For more information about the conference and workshops call 440.232.2645 or visit http://MtZionOakwood.org

Commissioner of B-Buzz Baseball League Wendell Fields and 2017 CWRU J.D. Candidate Mia Ulery give an update on the League's 2016 activities including applying for non-profit status. For more information call 216.533.4919 or visit http://www.bbuzzbaseball.org