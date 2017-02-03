This Week on Kaleidoscope - January 29, 2017

Director of Emerald Cities Cleveland SeMia Bray and Director of Economic Inclusion for Emerald Cities Collaborative Sarah Robinson discuss the mission of the organization and the E-Contractor Program which helps small contractors build their businesses. for more information call 216.682.5349 or visit http://www.emeraldcities.org

Chio Sierra Club Chapter Director Jennifer Miller and Coordinator of the Cleveland Ready for 100 Campaign Jocelyn Travis explain plans in the works to make Cleveland a one hundred percent clean energy city. For more information call 216.926.6535 or visit http://www.sierraclub.org/ohio

Division Manager for Apprisen Ram Mayekar explains how to read your credit report and where to get a free copy of your credit report. For more information call 216.231.5322 or 800.355.2227 or visit http://www.apprisen.com