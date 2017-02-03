This Week on Kaleidoscope - January 22, 2017

Triumph Magazine Editor Jennifer Haliburton and Playwright & Entrepreneur Philipe Weeden talk about the January/February of the magazine featuring Mr. Weeden as the cover story. Each issue of the magazine is available free of charge to Clevelanders. For more information call 216.526.3044 or visit http://www.bridge-ohio.com

Executive Director of Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio Jo Jo Carcioppolo and Cleveland Clinic Physician Dr. Margaret McKenzie discuss an upcoming gala to benefit Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio. For more information call 440.230.5170 or visit http://www.dancingclassroomsneo.org

STEAM Academy of Akron Art Teacher Nicole Bozickovich explains why she decided to start a project to take class photos of children at her school. For more information email ClevelandOutreach@gmail.com