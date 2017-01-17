This Week on Kaleidoscope - January 15, 2017

Superintendent of Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District Dr. Talisa Dixon shares information about the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools District being honored by U. S. Department of Education in September 2016. The award went to the district because it fully reflected diversity at the highest levels of K-12 Schools by including students of all backgrounds in advanced placement courses. For more information call 216.371.7171 or visit http://www.chuh.org

Founder/CEO of Global Parenting Network Gregory Johnson and President & Chaplin Rev. Dr. Christine Mercy discuss the organization, its programs and services and how parents can benefit. For more information visit http://www.globalparentingnetwork.com or http://www.Facebook.com/GParentNet

Vice President Community Services-Vocational Programs at Hattie Larlham Dotty Grexa and Job Placement Manager Michael Gear discuss the I am Able Campaign which trains disabled individuals and place them in jobs with local companies. For more information visit http://iamable.hattielarlham.org