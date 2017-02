The Late Congressman Louis Stokes served 15 terms in Washington representing the 11th District. He completed his autobiography shortly before his death in 2015. On today's show his children, Shelley Stokes-Hammond, Angela Stokes, Chuck Stokes and Lori Stokes share stories about their dad. They discuss his career in politics, his legacy, his role as a husband and father and his book The Gentleman from Ohio.

This program originally aired on January 1, 2017