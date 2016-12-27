This Week on Kaleidoscope - December 25, 2016

The Gathering Place's Director of Children and Family Program Casey Durkin and Cancer Survivor Darillinn Grubbs are guests. Ms. Grubbs shares her experience with cancer and explains how The Gathering Place has helped her to cope. Ms. Durkin shares information about the Children and Family Program and explains how her program help young adults like Ms. Grubbs who are coping with cancer. For more information call 216.595.9546 or visit http://www.touchedbycancer.org

Andrea Dyan Campbell is the author of The Beautiful Journey. Her book chronicles her journey from being diagnosed with cancer to becoming cancer free. For more information call 855.765.0500 or visit http://www.andreadcampbell.com http://www.andreadcampbell.org

Alaina Holloway is the Founder of I Am Enterprise and the Author of Behind Church Doors. I Am Enterprise is a non-profit organization with a number of programs for children and young adults helping them raise their self-esteem and improve their confidence. Her book deals with her personal experience with the church. For more information call 216.816.1426 or visit http://www.iamenterprise.org

This program originally aired on December 4, 2016