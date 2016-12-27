This Week on Kaleidoscope - December 18, 2016

Vice President of the Cleveland Browns Foundation Renee Harvey shares highlights of the Foundation's programs from 2016 and what to expect in 2017. For more information visit http://www.ClevelandBrowns.com/Foundation and on Instagram: @BrownsFoundation

President/CEO of Karamu Tony Sias talks about renovations at Karamu and about the the final production of the theater season. For more information call 216.795.7070 or visit http://www.karamuhouse.org

Founder/CEO of Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center Veranda Rodgers explains how her organization is helping girls and young women through her mentoring program. She also works with young girls to help them prevent teen pregnancies. For more information call 330.766.5016 or visit http://www.pregnantwithpossibilities.com