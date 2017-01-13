Cloudy
Email: nick.foley@news5.com
Twitter: @nfoley1418
Facebook: Nick Foley
Birthplace: Edwards Air Force Base, California
Education: Graduated from University of New Hampshire with a Communications/Political Science degree
Current Position/Job Duties: Weekend anchor/reporter
Previous Work Experience: Worked in Baton Rouge, LA as a news reporter, Sports Anchor in West Palm Beach, FL and Altoona, PA
Joined News 5: September 2014
Most Memorable Stories: Local Cleveland protests, I-10 Shut Down, Super Bowls 43, 45
News Philosophy: I try to tell the stories that matter to viewers, through their eyes.
Role Model: Peter Jennings
Favorite Sports Teams: New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox
Favorite Music: Pretty much anything live
Favorite Books: A Prayer for Owen Meany, Angela’s Ashes
Favorite Food: Italian
Family: One of two children
Pets: None, but love animals.
My passion: meeting people and discovering new places
Hobbies & Interests: anything active, traveling, golf, the beach
Hidden Talent: Fluent in French
Something most people don't know about me: I spent seven years in Germany growing up.
What I like best about Northeast Ohio: the people
You're most likely to see me around town: at East 4th St. or West 25th in Ohio City
On the weekends I love to: visit new restaurants